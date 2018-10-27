PFG Advisors Acquires New Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC)

PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTLC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,137,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,904,000 after acquiring an additional 642,846 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 26.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,808,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,970,000 after acquiring an additional 375,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,661,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,238,000 after acquiring an additional 311,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 448.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 264,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,743,000 after acquiring an additional 216,123 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 620,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,173,000 after acquiring an additional 169,117 shares during the period.

BATS PTLC opened at $28.74 on Friday.

