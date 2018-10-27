PETROLEO BRASIL/S (PBR.A) Shares Up 5.3%

PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) shares shot up 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.02 and last traded at $14.99. 20,097,309 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 8,964,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.24.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. PETROLEO BRASIL/S had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $23.41 billion during the quarter.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Distribution; Gas & Power; Biofuel; and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

