Perion Network (PERI) & Bright Mountain Media (BMTM) Head to Head Analysis

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) and Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Perion Network and Bright Mountain Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perion Network -12.64% 11.97% 6.58% Bright Mountain Media -85.03% -751.32% -96.78%

34.0% of Perion Network shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.6% of Bright Mountain Media shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Perion Network and Bright Mountain Media’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perion Network $273.99 million 0.28 -$72.75 million $0.63 4.68 Bright Mountain Media $3.68 million 11.49 -$2.99 million N/A N/A

Bright Mountain Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Perion Network.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Perion Network and Bright Mountain Media, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perion Network 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bright Mountain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Perion Network currently has a consensus target price of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 128.81%. Given Perion Network’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Perion Network is more favorable than Bright Mountain Media.

Risk and Volatility

Perion Network has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bright Mountain Media has a beta of -0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Perion Network beats Bright Mountain Media on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications. Its proprietary social marketing platform offers a dashboard for marketers that make media buying efficient on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other social networks and platforms. The company's platform allows advertisers to control their marketing expenditures, in-house planning and strategy, and utilize the technical tool to create operational marketing efficiencies. In addition, it provides search-based monetization solutions for publishers with analytics capabilities to track and monitor their business performance; toolbar platform, which allows publishers to create, implement, and distribute Web browser toolbars, as well as through consumer products; Smilebox, a photo sharing and social expression product; and IncrediMail a messaging application that enables consumers to manage various email accounts in one place. The company was formerly known as IncrediMail Ltd. and changed its name to Perion Network Ltd. in November 2011. Perion Network Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

About Bright Mountain Media

Bright Mountain Media, Inc., a digital media holding company, owns and manages Websites in the United States. It operates through two segments, Product Sales and Advertising. The company operates Websites, which provides information, news, and entertainment to military, law enforcement, first responders, and other public safety employees. It also sells various products, including watches, clocks, apparels, and accessories through its Websites, e-commerce distributor portals, and retail locations. In addition, it owns Daily Engage Media, an advertisement network that offers video, display, mobile, and native advertisements, as well as provides focused promotion for advertisers of products and services. The company was formerly known as Bright Mountain Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Bright Mountain Media, Inc. in December 2015. Bright Mountain Media, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

