PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) Position Reduced by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.3% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,561,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,103,049,000 after buying an additional 4,496,990 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 20.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,389,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,085,000 after buying an additional 3,115,305 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2,616.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,447,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,999,000 after buying an additional 1,394,243 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 11,356.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,174,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after buying an additional 1,164,689 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 22.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,440,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,343,000 after buying an additional 1,011,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Laxman Narasimhan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $587,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,135 shares in the company, valued at $13,897,116.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mehmood Khan sold 168,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $18,532,645.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,064.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,819 shares of company stock worth $20,406,438. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $110.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.94 and a 52-week high of $122.51. The firm has a market cap of $159.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.67.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 2nd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 73.27% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.89.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

