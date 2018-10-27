PBF Energy Inc (PBF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.70.

PBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on PBF Energy from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Macquarie raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Shares of PBF opened at $39.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $53.91.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the refining and supply of petroleum products. The company operates through two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.