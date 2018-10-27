Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) Given a $23.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $23.00 price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.78.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

PTEN stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,023,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 1.14. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $13.89 and a 12 month high of $25.03.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $867.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.65 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -20.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,519,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,352,000 after acquiring an additional 56,494 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.2% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,032,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,588,000 after acquiring an additional 587,878 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,526,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,480,000 after acquiring an additional 336,104 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 51.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,956,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,764,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,762,000 after acquiring an additional 289,056 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Pressure Pumping. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.