Patrick Industries (PATK) PT Lowered to $81.00

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) had its target price reduced by Sidoti from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

PATK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Patrick Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut Patrick Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Patrick Industries from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Patrick Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $42.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $72.35.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $575.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.23 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 5.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter E. Wells sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $256,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,023. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 7,692.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

