Parsec Financial Management Inc. Buys 4,719 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.4% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $21,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 362,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 178,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,886,000 after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,590,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,897,000 after purchasing an additional 383,040 shares during the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 7,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $1,083,584.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,955.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total transaction of $3,909,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,969,915.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $136.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $118.62 and a 12 month high of $148.32.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.05 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.54.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

