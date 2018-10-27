Palo Capital Inc. Takes Position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (MMS)

Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,505 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MAXIMUS in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in MAXIMUS in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in MAXIMUS in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in MAXIMUS by 72.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MAXIMUS by 426.9% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get MAXIMUS alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 44,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $2,859,689.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 493,476 shares in the company, valued at $32,071,005.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total value of $987,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 493,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,475,655.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,722 shares of company stock worth $4,788,284 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

MMS stock opened at $65.77 on Friday. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.27 and a twelve month high of $72.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The health services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $597.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from MAXIMUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.94%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on MAXIMUS from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for MAXIMUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAXIMUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.