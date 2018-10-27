Palo Capital Inc. Invests $843,000 in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 952,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,331,000 after purchasing an additional 19,336 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 83,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,964,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

ADM stock opened at $46.46 on Friday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Archer Daniels Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.62.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 100,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $4,841,299.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 234,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,314,122.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,518 shares of company stock worth $6,056,840 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.