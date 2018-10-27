Owens Corning (OC) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks to $45.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the construction company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.49% from the company’s current price. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.64 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities set a $72.00 target price on Owens Corning and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.94.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

NYSE OC opened at $45.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $42.88 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $88,523.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,332.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Owens Corning by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,547,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,305,000 after buying an additional 181,922 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Owens Corning by 3,089.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,655,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,378,000 after buying an additional 5,478,011 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in Owens Corning by 44.2% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,220,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,474,000 after buying an additional 1,293,828 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Owens Corning by 47.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,931,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,795,000 after buying an additional 947,917 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Owens Corning by 22.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,033,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,892,000 after buying an additional 378,414 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential and commercial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.