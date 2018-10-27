O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $318.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $398.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $340.00.

ORLY traded up $1.53 on Friday, hitting $326.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,955. The company has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $205.65 and a 12 month high of $351.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 259.86%. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.21, for a total value of $9,156,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,816,031.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brad W. Beckham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.35, for a total transaction of $1,526,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,439.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,181 shares of company stock valued at $43,458,132. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. North American Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

