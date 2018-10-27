OptiNose Inc (OPTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Million

Equities analysts predict that OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) will post $1.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for OptiNose’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.44 million and the highest is $1.70 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 26th.

On average, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full year sales of $6.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 million to $6.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $38.87 million, with estimates ranging from $37.73 million to $40.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OptiNose.

Get OptiNose alerts:

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OPTN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 price target on OptiNose and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on OptiNose from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. OptiNose currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ OPTN traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.19. The stock had a trading volume of 175,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,113. The company has a current ratio of 11.03, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99. OptiNose has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

In related news, CEO Peter K. Miller purchased 10,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.32 per share, for a total transaction of $153,968.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Edward Gibbs purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 46.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 157,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 50,058 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the second quarter worth $554,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 60.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,708,000 after purchasing an additional 170,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 1,054.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 162,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 336.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 997,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,903,000 after purchasing an additional 768,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and potent anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptiNose (OPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.