Oppenheimer Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Caterpillar (CAT)

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s FY2018 earnings at $11.64 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Caterpillar from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Citigroup raised Caterpillar to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. OTR Global downgraded Caterpillar to a positive rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Macquarie set a $130.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.69.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $115.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.38. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $112.25 and a 12-month high of $173.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 44.13% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 35,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.18, for a total value of $5,404,163.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,312.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 87,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after buying an additional 9,918 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 24,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 11,860 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,804,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 62,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

