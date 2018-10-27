Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 487.7% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter worth $126,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter worth $139,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $146.40 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,539.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael A. Hickey sold 32,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $5,058,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,369,786 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock opened at $147.34 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.74 and a 1-year high of $159.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

ECL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ecolab from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Nomura dropped their target price on Ecolab from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ecolab from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.81.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

