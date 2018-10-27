OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Lowers Stake in ConocoPhillips (COP)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,746 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for about 2.9% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,932 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 8,904 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,489,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 155,223 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $68.48 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $48.97 and a one year high of $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The energy producer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 billion. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 12th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.33%.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 12th that permits the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy producer to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Janet Langford Kelly sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $3,618,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,440.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Glenda Mae Schwarz sold 18,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $1,343,454.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,903.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 288,378 shares of company stock valued at $20,769,145. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

