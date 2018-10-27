OLD National Bancorp IN Has $12.08 Million Position in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,882 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $12,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STI. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 138.1% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunTrust Banks in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 52.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 117.0% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of SunTrust Banks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush set a $75.00 price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. SunTrust Banks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In other SunTrust Banks news, EVP Jorge Arrieta sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $182,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,603.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STI stock opened at $59.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $75.08.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 11.66%. SunTrust Banks’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

