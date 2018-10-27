Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) Stake Decreased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,837 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $6,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $138,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 142.0% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 367.1% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $101.00 price target on Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Raymond James raised Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Edward Jones raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.06.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.55 per share, with a total value of $392,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,993.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $67.91 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $62.47 and a 12 month high of $87.67. The company has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.30, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.68%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 350.56%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

