Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,574 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 138.0% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 664 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $102,000. Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 336.4% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 768 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $169,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $113.00 price target on Norfolk Southern and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. TD Securities raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on Norfolk Southern and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.30.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $161.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12 month low of $125.59 and a 12 month high of $186.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.39.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 52.82%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.41%.

In other news, Chairman James A. Squires sold 34,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $5,852,043.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 63,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,983,507.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia C. Earhart sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total value of $414,963.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,370 shares in the company, valued at $414,963.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

