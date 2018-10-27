Noodles & Co (NDLS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Noodles & Company is a fast casual restaurant which offers lunch and dinner. It serves noodles, pastas, salads, soups, sandwiches, cheese, meatballs and beverages. The company operates in the United States. Noodles & Company is based in Broomfield, Colorado. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Noodles & Co from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a $11.80 rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Noodles & Co from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Noodles & Co from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Noodles & Co from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.50.

NASDAQ:NDLS traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,082,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $407.82 million, a P/E ratio of -485.00, a PEG ratio of 35.37 and a beta of -0.58. Noodles & Co has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $13.50.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.80 million. Noodles & Co had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Noodles & Co will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hartnett sold 9,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $111,094.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,935.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 387,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $3,680,898.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 977,941 shares of company stock worth $9,695,011. Company insiders own 50.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Noodles & Co by 89.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 594,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,193,000 after acquiring an additional 280,164 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Noodles & Co during the third quarter worth about $2,751,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Noodles & Co by 301.7% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 203,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 153,192 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Noodles & Co during the third quarter worth about $3,846,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in Noodles & Co by 9.7% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 784,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,494,000 after acquiring an additional 69,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. As of January 2, 2018, the company operated 412 company-owned and 66 franchised restaurants in 29 states, the District of Columbia.

