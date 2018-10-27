Noku (NOKU) Price Reaches $0.12

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 27th. Noku has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and $7,834.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Noku has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. One Noku token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001918 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007074 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015314 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00149849 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00250554 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $633.87 or 0.09787282 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012554 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Noku Profile

Noku’s launch date was December 4th, 2017. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,980 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,393,734 tokens. The official website for Noku is www.noku.io . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Noku

Noku can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

