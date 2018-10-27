Noble (NE) Shares Gap Down to $5.32

Shares of Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.49, but opened at $5.32. Noble shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 8225449 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on NE. Simmons upgraded shares of Noble from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $6.00 target price on shares of Noble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Noble from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $8.00 target price on shares of Noble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Noble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Noble had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 81.87%. The business had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Noble’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Noble Co. PLC will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Noble by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,605,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,572 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Noble by 16.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,640,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,793 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Noble by 16.3% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,628,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,508 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Noble by 2.6% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,406,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,235,000 after acquiring an additional 60,344 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Noble by 15.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,080,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,171,000 after acquiring an additional 270,920 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 8 drill ships, 6 semisubmersibles, and 14 jack ups. Noble Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

