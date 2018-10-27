NKN (NKN) Price Hits $0.0547 on Top Exchanges

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One NKN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0547 or 0.00000846 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Gate.io. NKN has a total market capitalization of $10.67 million and approximately $461,023.00 worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NKN has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NKN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007051 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015378 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00149514 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00248712 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00020774 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $623.93 or 0.09641978 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00049915 BTC.

NKN Token Profile

NKN (NKN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 194,896,139 tokens. The official website for NKN is nkn.org . The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NKN is medium.com/nknetwork . NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

NKN Token Trading

NKN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, BCEX, Bilaxy, LATOKEN and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NKN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NKN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NKN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NKN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.