NewFocus Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS)

NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $129.42 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $127.47 and a 52 week high of $151.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5937 per share. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Industrials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

