New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $283.62 Million

Analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) will post $283.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $275.10 million to $290.30 million. New York Community Bancorp posted sales of $296.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $272.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Sandler O’Neill set a $14.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, B. Riley set a $11.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 14.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,343,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,952 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,185,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 37.5% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,335,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,827,000 after acquiring an additional 908,997 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 34.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,547,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,434,000 after acquiring an additional 899,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 38.7% during the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 3,056,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,398,000 after acquiring an additional 852,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

NYCB traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $9.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,812,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,841,912. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $14.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 83.95%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts.

