New Relic (NEWR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning. They currently have $94.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NEWR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on New Relic from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $116.00 price objective (down previously from $126.00) on shares of New Relic in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded New Relic from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Argus started coverage on New Relic in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on New Relic in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.00.

NYSE:NEWR traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.82. 789,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,475. New Relic has a twelve month low of $49.56 and a twelve month high of $114.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $108.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.09 million. Research analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James R. Gochee sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $359,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 306,946 shares in the company, valued at $27,622,070.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 89,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total value of $9,060,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 435,742 shares of company stock valued at $42,865,771 in the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 95.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 43.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,553 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 19.9% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.4% in the second quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 80,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 15.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

