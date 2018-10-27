New Home (NWHM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $159.11 million for the quarter. New Home had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 5.98%. New Home updated its Q4 2018 guidance to EPS and its FY 2018 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:NWHM traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.82. 112,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,694. New Home has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $155.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

NWHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of New Home from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of New Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. New Home presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $13.00.

The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including coastal Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

