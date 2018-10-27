Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.81 Million

Analysts predict that Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) will report $37.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navios Maritime Acquisition’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.89 million to $38.72 million. Navios Maritime Acquisition posted sales of $46.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Navios Maritime Acquisition will report full-year sales of $180.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $177.75 million to $182.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $266.52 million, with estimates ranging from $245.33 million to $287.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Navios Maritime Acquisition.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 34.66%. The firm had revenue of $35.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.59 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $853,000. 13.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NNA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.39. 182,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,121. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.39. The firm has a market cap of $57.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 19th. Navios Maritime Acquisition’s payout ratio is -66.67%.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters.

