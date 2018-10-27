Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $800.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to announce sales of $800.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $819.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $786.00 million. Nabors Industries reported sales of $662.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year sales of $3.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.15). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $761.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Nabors Industries from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $9.00 price target on Nabors Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Signition LP bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its position in Nabors Industries by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 29,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NBR traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $5.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,814,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,436,417. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $8.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S., Canada, International, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

