Myriad Achieves Market Cap of $4.90 Million (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $4.90 million and approximately $4,255.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Myriad has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007459 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000148 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000449 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Myriad

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,615,309,750 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org

Myriad Coin Trading

Myriad can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

