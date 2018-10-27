Munchener Ruckvers (MEURV) Receives €205.74 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €205.74 ($239.23).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Baader Bank set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Commerzbank set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €183.00 ($212.79) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52 week low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a 52 week high of €200.00 ($232.56).

Munchener Ruckvers Company Profile

