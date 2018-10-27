Mullen Group (MTL) Price Target Cut to C$17.00

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. GMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Cormark raised shares of Mullen Group from a market perform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mullen Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.17.

MTL traded down C$0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching C$13.97. 314,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,171. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$13.87 and a 1 year high of C$17.12.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.05. Mullen Group had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The company had revenue of C$295.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$286.40 million.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

In other news, Director David Edward Mullen sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total transaction of C$10,500,000.00.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment offers long haul and local transportation services to customers in various industries. The Oilfield Services segment provides specialized transportation, fluid hauling, waste disposal, warehousing, drilling, well-servicing, and dewatering services to the oil and natural gas industry in western Canada, which includes the exploration and development companies, as well as production and natural gas transmission companies.

