Mueller Industries (MLI) Receives “Hold” Rating from Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood restated their hold rating on shares of Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) in a report released on Tuesday morning. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Mueller Industries’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th.

Mueller Industries stock opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. Mueller Industries has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.44.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $645.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Industries will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Anthony Steinriede sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $79,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,021.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terry Hermanson acquired 4,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $100,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at $729,315.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $311,900. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 610,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,012,000 after purchasing an additional 105,240 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 771,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,765,000 after purchasing an additional 13,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,289 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 182,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,354,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,510,000 after purchasing an additional 333,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Asia, and Mexico. Its Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, plastic fittings, line sets, and related components for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems.

