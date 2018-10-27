Morgan Stanley Reiterates “$202.00” Price Target for S&P Global (SPGI)

Morgan Stanley set a $202.00 price objective on S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised S&P Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine cut S&P Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $186.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $242.00 to $241.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on S&P Global from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. S&P Global currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $206.69.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $5.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.41. 3,146,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,265. The stock has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $153.25 and a fifty-two week high of $217.31.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 340.41% and a net margin of 27.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.27, for a total value of $805,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 350 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $71,172.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,978.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 800.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 22,042 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in S&P Global by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in S&P Global by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

