MKS Instruments (MKSI) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price target lowered by Benchmark to $100.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded MKS Instruments from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub raised MKS Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen set a $100.00 price target on MKS Instruments and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.78. The company had a trading volume of 610,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,551. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $67.83 and a 1-year high of $128.28.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.88 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $34,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Hanley sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $117,043.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,679.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 239.6% in the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth $209,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 34.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

