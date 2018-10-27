Middlefield Banc Corp (MBCN) Director Darryl E. Mast Acquires 1,500 Shares

Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) Director Darryl E. Mast bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.58 per share, for a total transaction of $69,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of MBCN opened at $46.26 on Friday. Middlefield Banc Corp has a 52-week low of $42.95 and a 52-week high of $54.90. The company has a market capitalization of $151.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Middlefield Banc Corp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MBCN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Middlefield Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research report on Friday, July 20th.
About Middlefield Banc
Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.
Featured Story: What is a stock split?
Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.