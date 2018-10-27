Middlefield Banc Corp (MBCN) Director Darryl E. Mast Acquires 1,500 Shares

Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) Director Darryl E. Mast bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.58 per share, for a total transaction of $69,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MBCN opened at $46.26 on Friday. Middlefield Banc Corp has a 52-week low of $42.95 and a 52-week high of $54.90. The company has a market capitalization of $151.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Middlefield Banc Corp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 100,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 10,649 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 366.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 16,472 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 222.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 16,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 24,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MBCN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Middlefield Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Middlefield Banc in a research report on Friday, July 20th.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

