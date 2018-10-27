Michael Trumbull Purchases 241,935 Shares of Nagambie Resources Ltd (NAG) Stock

Nagambie Resources Ltd (ASX:NAG) insider Michael Trumbull purchased 241,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$14,999.97 ($10,638.28).
Shares of NAG remained flat at $A$0.07 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday. Nagambie Resources Ltd has a 52-week low of A$0.02 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of A$0.19 ($0.13).
About Nagambie Resources
