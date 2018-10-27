Michael Trumbull Purchases 241,935 Shares of Nagambie Resources Ltd (NAG) Stock

Nagambie Resources Ltd (ASX:NAG) insider Michael Trumbull purchased 241,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$14,999.97 ($10,638.28).

Shares of NAG remained flat at $A$0.07 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday. Nagambie Resources Ltd has a 52-week low of A$0.02 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of A$0.19 ($0.13).

About Nagambie Resources

Nagambie Resources Limited explores for and develops gold and associated minerals, and construction materials in Australia. The company holds interests in the Nagambie Mine, as well as the Miepoll exploration license located in Australia. It is also involved in the investigation and development of waste handling assets, as well as property rental activities.

