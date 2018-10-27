Meritage Homes (MTH) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $41.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Friday morning. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MTH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Meritage Homes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Meritage Homes from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.64.
Shares of MTH traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,329,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,954. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.05. Meritage Homes has a 12-month low of $32.02 and a 12-month high of $55.50.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,988,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,202,000 after purchasing an additional 311,283 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,813,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,704,000 after purchasing an additional 242,916 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 858,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,730,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,801,000 after purchasing an additional 13,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 374,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,474,000 after purchasing an additional 35,468 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Meritage Homes Company Profile
Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for various homebuyers, including first-time, move-up, active-adult, and luxury homes under the Meritage Homes brand name.
