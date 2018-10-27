Meritage Homes (MTH) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $41.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Friday morning. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MTH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Meritage Homes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Meritage Homes from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.64.

Shares of MTH traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,329,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,954. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.05. Meritage Homes has a 12-month low of $32.02 and a 12-month high of $55.50.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $884.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.55 million. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 12.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,988,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,202,000 after purchasing an additional 311,283 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,813,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,704,000 after purchasing an additional 242,916 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 858,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,730,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,801,000 after purchasing an additional 13,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 374,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,474,000 after purchasing an additional 35,468 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for various homebuyers, including first-time, move-up, active-adult, and luxury homes under the Meritage Homes brand name.

