Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.54 Per Share

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report released on Tuesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Boris now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.54 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.55. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 8.44%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $79.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.99.

NYSE MRK opened at $70.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $188.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.83 and a 52 week high of $73.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,546,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,262,699,000 after purchasing an additional 831,243 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 49,101,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,653,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,430 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,905,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,485,000 after purchasing an additional 149,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,733,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,836 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Merck & Co., Inc. bought 666,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 107,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $7,534,524.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,018,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 929,360 shares of company stock worth $64,370,599. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

Merck & Co., Inc. declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

