Mercer International (MERC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Mercer International had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $331.06 million during the quarter.

Shares of MERC stock traded down $1.50 on Friday, reaching $15.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.65. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $19.14.

Get Mercer International alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%.

In other news, Director James Shepherd sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $85,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $25.00 price target on shares of Mercer International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.