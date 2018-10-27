Medtronic (MDT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has $105.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, shares of Medtronic outperformed its industry. We are optimistic about the impending acquisition of Mazor Robotics which is expected to fortify Medtronic's position in spine surgery. The buyout will combine Medtronic's spine implants, navigation and intra-operative imaging technology with Mazor Robotics’robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) systems. Meanwhile, Medtronic reported solid top-line growth across all its major business groups in its first-quarter fiscal 2019. This highlighted sustainability across groups and regions, in addition to displaying successful achievement of synergy targets. Also, gradually stabilizing CRHF market holds promise. The company is also focusing on geographical diversification of its businesses. Yet, escalating costs and expenses continue to weigh on Medtronic’s bottom line. The company’s 2019 guidance remains conservative on apprehension of significant currency woe.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MDT. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a market perform rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Medtronic to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.21.

MDT stock traded down $2.01 on Tuesday, hitting $89.75. 6,725,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,760,259. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $76.41 and a 1-year high of $100.15. The firm has a market cap of $123.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.93%.

In other news, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 26,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total transaction of $2,518,850.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,070,699.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Geoffrey Martha sold 49,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total transaction of $4,876,816.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,605,304.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 268,678 shares of company stock valued at $25,818,353. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,241,820 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $340,279,000 after purchasing an additional 165,345 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,604,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $208,910,000 after purchasing an additional 144,299 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $637,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 19,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

