Medley Management Inc (MDLY) Major Shareholder Jacobs Asset Management, Llc Buys 49,900 Shares of Stock

Medley Management Inc (NYSE:MDLY) major shareholder Jacobs Asset Management, Llc acquired 49,900 shares of Medley Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $259,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jacobs Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 26th, Jacobs Asset Management, Llc bought 3 shares of Medley Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $15.45.

On Wednesday, October 24th, Jacobs Asset Management, Llc bought 470 shares of Medley Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,420.50.

NYSE MDLY opened at $5.28 on Friday. Medley Management Inc has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 million, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.52.

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Medley Management had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $15.15 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fondren Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medley Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Highland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medley Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Medley Management by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 16,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medley Management by 800.0% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MDLY shares. Compass Point set a $6.00 target price on shares of Medley Management and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Medley Management from $3.80 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medley Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

Medley Management Company Profile

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

