Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $503,000 Position in NESTLE S A/S (NSRGY)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 11.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the second quarter worth $205,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the second quarter worth $207,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the second quarter worth $264,000. Marshwinds Advisory Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the second quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lifted its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 23.3% during the third quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded NESTLE S A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

NSRGY stock opened at $83.84 on Friday. NESTLE S A/S has a 1-year low of $73.59 and a 1-year high of $87.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; Nestlé Waters; and Nestlé Nutrition segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Gerber Graduates, NaturNes, and Nestum brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Chocapic, Cini Minis, Cookie Crisp, Estrelitas, Fitness, and Nesquik Cereal brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the Smarties, Cailler, Butterfinger, Crunch, Aero, KitKat, Nestle Toll House, Wonka, and Orion brands.

