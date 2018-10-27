Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 30,445 Shares of Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH trimmed its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,445 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3,393.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 126,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 122,508 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 13,734 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 135,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares during the period. Finally, Moon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 121,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Roy A. Guthrie purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $295,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,351.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Edward Jones downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Shares of SYF opened at $27.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.06. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.71 and a one year high of $40.59.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

