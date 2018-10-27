Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) EVP Francesca A. Debiase Sells 15,136 Shares of Stock

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 15,136 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $2,666,509.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,048,798.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE MCD opened at $173.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.66. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $146.84 and a fifty-two week high of $178.70.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 130.19% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 60.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2,485.2% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.31.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

