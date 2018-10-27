Mattel (MAT) Debt Trading 2% Higher Earnings

An issue of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) bonds rose 2% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The debt issue has a 6.75% coupon and is set to mature on December 31, 2025. The debt is now trading at $96.63 and was trading at $95.00 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets often predict parallel moves in its stock price. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Mattel had a negative net margin of 30.43% and a negative return on equity of 56.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAT shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mattel from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mattel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Mattel to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mattel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 13,860.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,999 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 3,952.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares during the period.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Mattel Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: North America, International, and American Girl. It offers Mattel Girls & Boys branded products, including Barbie dolls and accessories, Monster High, DC Super Hero Girls, Enchantimals, Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels and Matchbox vehicles and play sets, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Toy Story, and games and puzzles.

