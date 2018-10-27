Matomy Media Group (MTMY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.00

Matomy Media Group Ltd (LON:MTMY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 21 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21.50 ($0.28), with a volume of 98000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.20 ($0.29).

Matomy Media Group Company Profile (LON:MTMY)

Matomy Media Group Ltd., a technology company, provides a portfolio of data-driven advertising platforms focusing on domain monetization and mobile digital advertising in the United States, Europe, Asia, Israel, and internationally. It offers customized programmatic and performance solutions that are supported by data analytics and optimization technology.

