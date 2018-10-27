Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.98 Per Share

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.9775 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96.

Magellan Midstream Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Magellan Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 91.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners to earn $4.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.2%.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $62.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.79. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $75.82.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $644.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.37 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 33.54%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMP. ValuEngine upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.64.

In related news, CEO Michael N. Mears sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,065,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,654,267.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas J. May sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total value of $343,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,266,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,500 shares of company stock worth $2,786,500. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

