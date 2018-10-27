Macquarie Analysts Give Century Aluminum (CENX) a $13.00 Price Target

Macquarie set a $13.00 target price on Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CENX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank cut Century Aluminum from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Century Aluminum in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They issued a sell rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Century Aluminum from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub cut Century Aluminum from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Century Aluminum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Shares of CENX traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,779,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,639. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $24.77. The stock has a market cap of $830.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $481.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.09 million. As a group, analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,359,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,918,000 after purchasing an additional 622,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,913,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,881,000 after purchasing an additional 448,128 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,772,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,705,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 723,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 92,323 shares during the last quarter. 56.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

