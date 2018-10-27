Luxottica Group (LUXTY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxottica Group (OTCMKTS:LUXTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Luxottica Group is the world leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of high quality eyeglass frames and sunglasses in the mid and premium priced market segments. The Company’s products, which are designed and produced in four facilities based in Northern Italy, include over 1,700 styles available in a wide array of colors and sizes. The eyeglass and sunglass frames manufactured by Luxottica are sold through twelve wholly-owned distributors in the United States, Canada, Italy, France, Spain, Portugal, Sweden, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland and Mexico. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Luxottica Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Luxottica Group stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $63.36. 9,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,669. Luxottica Group has a 1-year low of $55.57 and a 1-year high of $69.03. The company has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.

About Luxottica Group

Luxottica Group S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fashion, luxury, sports, and performance eyewear worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Wholesale Distribution, and Retail Distribution. The Manufacturing and Wholesale Distribution segment engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of proprietary and designer lines of prescription frames and sunglasses.

